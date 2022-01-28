The Formula E season kicks off today as defending champion Nyck Van Vries will look to go for two straight championships in this doubleheader.

Formula E racing kicks off in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia today as these drivers will jump into the cockpit and start their race for a championship.

How to watch Formula E, Round 1 today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

This race will be a doubleheader that starts today and ends tomorrow. Diriyah's circuit is 1.5 miles and it includes some twists, turns, and a long straightaway between turns 17 and 18.

To add to its trickiness, it will be a night race. These drivers will have to maneuver this track in the dark. Although many drivers do enjoy night racing, some tracks can be tough to navigate at night.

The race for last year's championship was tightly-contested. Van Vries finished the season with 99 points, which was enough to win him the championship. Finishing No. 2 in the standings was Edoardo Mortara who finished with 92 points. He posted a Did Not Finish in the final race of the 2021 season which ended up costing him the championship.

Tune into CBSSN for the coverage of this Formula E race today at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.