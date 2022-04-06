Skip to main content

How to Watch Antigua vs. Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Liga Nacional de Guatemala features Antigua and Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa facing off on Wednesday.

So far this season Antigua (7-2-5) finds itself in fifth place in the Liga Nacional de Guatemala as it takes on Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa (5-2-7), who is in eighth place. Antigua GFC has won its last two matches in dominant fashion while Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa has been a mixed bag of results over its last five games. 

How to Watch Antigua vs. Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Latino Network

Watch Antigua vs. Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Antigua GFC went off for six goals in a 6-0 win over Xelaju MC two weeks ago in one of the best overall performances of the season:

With a win today, Antigua GFC can potentially jump up to second place overall as it is tied with Coban Imperial, Guastatoya and Comunicaciones in the win column and can move ahead of them.

Antigua GFC has scored the second-most goals of all the teams (24 goals scored) and has a plus-nine goal differential, which is tied for second place as well.

On the other side for Cotzumalguapa, the club is in the middle of the pack having gone 2-1-2 in its last five matches. The club has a minus-two overall goal differential with 18 goals scored so far.

Both teams need a win and cannot afford a loss with where they are in the standings entering today.

