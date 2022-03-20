Skip to main content

How to Watch Comunicaciones vs Coban Imperial: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Comunicaciones takes on Coban Imperial, with both teams sitting in the top five in the league.

Third-place Comunicaciones (21 points) will face fifth-place Coban Imperial (21 points) on Sunday in an important Liga Nacional de Guatemala contest.

How to Watch Comunicaciones vs Coban Imperial Today:

Match Date: March 20, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Latino Network

Live Stream Comunicaciones vs Coban Imperialon fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Comunicaciones comes into this match on a three-match win streak. Its most recent league match was last Saturday, when the team defeated Nueva Concepcion 1-0 behind a goal from Lynner Oneal Garcia Mejia.

The team just lost to New York City in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals.

As for Coban Imperial, the team is coming off of a 2-1 win over Solota in its most recent match. Janderson Pereira got the scoring going in the sixth minute, while Alexis Matta added a goal in the 51st minute.

This is the second time these teams have met this year. In January, Coban Imperial came away with a 2-0 victory in that contest, with a pair of goals in the final third of the match from Robin Betancourth that lifted Coban Imperial to the victory.

Last season, Comunicaciones lost in the league final to Santa Lucia by a 6-5 aggregate, despite winning the second leg 5-2.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Comunicaciones vs Coban Imperial

TV CHANNEL: fubo Latino Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
