Iztapa will face Guastatoya on Sunday on matchday 12 of the Liga Nacional de Guatemala. The current standings find Guastatoya in first place with 22 points, while Iztapa is in 10th with 10 points.

How to Watch Deportivo Iztapa vs Deportivo Guastatoya Today:

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tigo Sports

Live Stream Deportivo Iztapa vs Deportivo Guastatoya on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Guastatoya is coming off of a 0-0 draw against Coban Imperial in its most recent match. Before that, the team defeated Nueva Concepcion 4-1, with Matis Galvaliz scoring a pair of early goals and Luis Angel Landin and Carlos Alvarado each scoring a goal as well.

Iztapa has drawn its last two matches, first 0-0 against Achuapa and then 1-1 against Cotzumalguapa. In the latter match, Pedro Samayoa scored the team's only goal of the contest.

This is the second meeting this season of these two sides. On Jan. 16, the teams faced, with Guastatoya coming away with a 3-0 win. Luis Angel Landin finished the game with two goals, while Cristian Armin Reyes Hernandez scored in the 13th minute.

Guastatoya has won this league three times, while Iztapa has not yet earned a title.

