How to Watch Roma vs. Feyenoord: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Roma and Feyenoord face off in the first-ever UEFA Europa Conference League final on Wednesday at Air Albania Stadium.

The self-proclaimed "Special One" José Mourinho has won all four of his major European finals so far and will look to make it five when his Roma side faces Feyenoord in the inaugural Europa Conference League final. The Portuguese manager won the UEFA Cup and the Champions League with Porto in the early 2000s followed by a Champions League victory with Inter Milan in 2010 and a Europa League title with Manchester United in 2017.

How to Watch Roma vs. Feyenoord Today:

Match Date: May 25, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live stream Roma vs. Feyenoord on fuboTV:

Roma advanced to the UECL final after defeating Leicester City 2-1 on aggregate in the semifinals. The first leg at King Power Stadium ended 1-1 with Lorenzo Pellegrini scoring the Italian side's lone goal. Tammy Abraham then scored in the second leg in Rome to seal the club's spot in the tournament's final.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, advanced to the UECL final by defeating French side Marseille 3-2 in the first leg which ended up being enough as the teams met to a scoreless draw in the second leg in France. Cyriel Dessers scored a brace in the first leg victory while Colombian attacker Luis Sinisterra added a third for the Dutch side.

Roma and Feyenoord now meet at Air Albania Stadium in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League final on Wednesday to decide which team will be the tournament's first-ever winner.

