How to Watch Argentina vs. United States, 2021 Futsal World Cup

September 14, 2021
How to Watch Argentina vs. United States in Futsal World Cup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Group F action begins Tuesday at the 2021 Futsal World Cup as reigning champion Argentina faces a rebuilt United States squad.
Author:

A tale of two extremely different teams will be the focus today when Argentina and the United States meet in each country's respective 2021 Futsal World Cup opener for Group F action.

Argentina are the Goliath in this scenario as the reigning world champions, having won the 2016 Futsal World Cup, the first such title the South American nation had ever earned.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Live stream Argentina vs. the United States on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They head into their matchup with the United States in fantastic form, too, having manhandled their top rival in the region, Brazil, 3-1 in the final of the qualifiers for CONMEBOL, no easy feat considering the Seleção have the most futsal world championships of any country with five.

Even more recently, Argentina are coming off impressive back-to-back wins over Holland, 3-1 on Sept. 5 and 4-2 on Sept 7. What's more, overall in 2021, the Albiceleste have yet to be defeated, with the lone blemish on their record in that timeframe being a 4-4 draw against mighty Spain on Aug. 22.

It's clear Argentina will be one of the favorites to win the 2021 Futsal World Cup, as manager Matías Lucuix's squad is loaded, featuring some of the top futsal players in the world, including defender Damian Stazzone, goalkeeper Nicolas Sarmiento and universal player Leandro Cuzzolino.

The United States, on the other hand, will be the David in this bout, competing in the Futsal World Cup for the first time since 2008 thanks to a second-place finish in the CONCACAF Futsal Championship last month.

Additionally, the Americans have only qualified for the Futsal World Cup five times previous to the year, with their highest finish taking place in 1992 when they won silver in the event.

Regardless, Team USA will head into the 2021 festivities with some confidence, having won three matches in a row in the CONCACAF Futsal Championship, something they haven't accomplished since the year 2000, before dropping the final to Costa Rica.

Attackers Raphael Araujo and Tomas Pondeca, who both scored in the 2-0 victory over the Dominican Republic that officially qualified the Americans for the 2021 Futsal World Cup, will be among the key players to watch for the Red, White and Blue.

