The Futsal Euro 2022 quarterfinals continue on Tuesday as Russia takes on Georgia for a spot in the semifinals.

How to Watch Futsal Euro 2022: Russia vs Georgia Today:

Match Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Russia finished Group C play with three wins in three matches, including a 7-1 win over Slovakia. The other matches were a 4-0 win over Croatia and a 5-1 win over Poland. The team had a goal differential of plus-14 in the stage.

Russia has finished second or third in this event in four consecutive tournaments, but hasn't won the Euro since 1999.

Georgia finished second in Group D play, winning two matches and losing in an 8-0 blowout to Spain. The team beat Azerbaijan 3-2 and Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1.

This is the first time that Georgia has qualified for the Futsal Euro competition.

Futsal is a football-based game that is played indoors on a hard court and features two teams of five players each, with one of those five serving as the goalkeeper. Unlike soccer, futsal allows unlimited substitutions. The ball used is smaller than the traditional soccer ball.

