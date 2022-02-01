Skip to main content

How to Watch Futsal Euro 2022: Spain vs. Slovakia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Spain takes on Slovakia in the Futsal Euro quarterfinals.

The UEFA Futsal Euro 2022 quarterfinals continue Tuesday as Spain takes on Slovakia for a spot in the semifinals, with the winner set to face Portugal on Friday.

How to Watch Futsal Euro 2022: Spain vs. Slovakia Today:

Match Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream the Spain vs. Slovakia match on fuboTV:

Spain advanced to the knockout phase after winning Group D, with two wins and a draw. Sergio Lozano has been a standout player so far in the tournament, scoring a goal in each of the team's group stage games.

Slovakia finished second in Group C, with a win, a loss and a draw in those three games. The team's high point was a 5–3 win over Croatia, while the low point was a 7–1 loss to Russia.

Spain is one of the best futsal countries, winning the Euro seven times and never finishing worse than third in the event. The team has also won the World Cup twice. As for Slovakia, this was its first year to qualify for this event.

Futsal is a football-based game that is played indoors on a hard court and features two teams of five players each, with one of those five serving as the goalkeeper. Unlike soccer, futsal allows unlimited substitutions. The ball used is smaller than the traditional soccer ball.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
1
2022

Futsal Euro 2022: Spain vs Slovakia

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
1:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
