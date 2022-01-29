Georgia is coming off a win over Bosnia and Herzegovina and will look to continue its winning streak against Spain today.

Georgia has won four consecutive matches and will look to continue that streak against a Spain team coming off a draw in its last outing.

How to watch Georgia vs Spain today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 11:20 a.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Spain had won five straight matches before drawing against Azerbaijan in its last outing. Both of these clubs are very good and that has been on display.

A draw ended up working out for Spain, but they absolutely could not afford to lose that match.

Georgia leads the Group D standings with six points and two wins. Right behind it is a competitive Spain team that has four points and one win, no losses, and the draw against Azerbaijan.

Spain seems to have a better offense than Georgia, and it will hope to display the ability to score goals today. The goal differential for Spain (+4) compared to the goal differential for Georgia (+2) could be important for a Spain team looking to win.

Tune in to see if Spain can pull the upset on Georgia today.

