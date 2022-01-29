Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia vs Spain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgia is coming off a win over Bosnia and Herzegovina and will look to continue its winning streak against Spain today.

Georgia has won four consecutive matches and will look to continue that streak against a Spain team coming off a draw in its last outing. 

How to watch Georgia vs Spain today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 11:20 a.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Watch the Georgia vs Spain match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Spain had won five straight matches before drawing against Azerbaijan in its last outing. Both of these clubs are very good and that has been on display.

A draw ended up working out for Spain, but they absolutely could not afford to lose that match.

Georgia leads the Group D standings with six points and two wins. Right behind it is a competitive Spain team that has four points and one win, no losses, and the draw against Azerbaijan.

Spain seems to have a better offense than Georgia, and it will hope to display the ability to score goals today. The goal differential for Spain (+4) compared to the goal differential for Georgia (+2) could be important for a Spain team looking to win.

Tune in to see if Spain can pull the upset on Georgia today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Georgia vs Spain

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
11:20
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
