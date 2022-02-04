Portugal will take on Spain in the Final Four of the 2022 UEFA Futsal Championship.

Spain has been one of the best teams in the UEFA Futsal tournament this year. It is riding a five-game winning streak and will look to make it six with a win over Portugal today. The winner of this game will face either Russia or Ukraine.

How to watch Portugal vs Spain today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Portugal has seemed ready for the moment and hopes to pull the upset on a dominant Spain team.

Spain is averaging five goals per game compared to Portugal's three goals per game. This will be a major test for Portugal as they are not favored to win.

Both Spain and Portugal have played great defense. Portugal is averaging 1.25 goals allowed per game, and Spain is averaging one goal allowed per game.

Offense will be the most important part of this game. A multi-goal game will be crucial considering the level of defense that will likely be played.

Tune into TUDN today to see if Portugal can pull the upset, or if Spain will cruise to a victory in the Final Four of the 2022 UEFA Futsal Championship.

