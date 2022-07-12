How to Watch, Stream EYBL Championships: Philly Rise vs. North Tartan

The under 16 championship of the EYBL girls basketball features Philly Rise and North Tartan today.

The first game of a championship doubleheader on ESPN features the Philly Rise taking on North Tartan in the under 16 Nike Nationals EYBL Championship. These are two of the 32 Nike EYBL teams filled from top to bottom with the best talent in their regions, making them the best basketball teams in high school girls' basketball today.

How to Watch EYBL Championships: Philly Rise vs. North Tartan today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

These events showcase future stars like Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who played great here three years ago before becoming an offensive machine in college.

The under-16 Philly Rise team, once the proud home of Breanna Stewart, one of the greatest and most accomplished basketball players of all time, features the best players in the northeast.

On the other side, North Tartan is a team with a collection of the best players in the frozen north, located in Minnesota.

These teams will duke it out for bragging rights as the best team at the 2022 Nike Nationals for girls under 16 teams.

