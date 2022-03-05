How to Watch IHSA Class 1A Tournament: Brimfield vs Galena

The IHSA 1A girls basketball championship is today with Brimfield taking on Galena.

The Brimfield Indians have been a dominant team all season long. The last time they lost a game was Jan. 22 and since then they have gone on an 11 game winning streak which brought their record to 29-4.

How to Watch Brimfield vs Galena Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WEEK- Peoria-Bloomington, IL)

Live stream the Brimfield vs Galena game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Galena has done much of the same, except the Pirates have more wins and fewer losses. The last time they lost was Jan 17, but they have only lost one time since Dec. 4.

The Indians are led by Ella Lune, who is averaging 19.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on the season. She's also been lights out from three-point range, shooting over 40 percent.

What sets the Pirates apart from the rest of the schools in the tournament is their down-low game. They can out-rebound most schools and their physical presence is what could present problems for the Indians.

This will be a great game between two great schools Tune into NBC (WEEK- Peoria-Bloomington, IL) at 12 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.