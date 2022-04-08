How to Watch Girl's State Champions Invitational: Centennial vs Sidwell Friends

Centennial (NV) takes on Sidwell Friends (DC) in the second semifinal of the Girl's State Champions Invitational on Friday afternoon

Centennial makes the long trip from Nevada to take part in the inaugural State Champions Invitational on Friday.

How to Watch the Girl's State Champions Invitational: Centennial (NV) vs Sidwell Friends (DC) Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Girl's State Champions Invitational: Centennial (NV) vs Sidwell Friends (DC) game on fuboTV

The Bulldogs come in 18-3 on the season and on a 15 game winning streak. They had little trouble rolling to a state championship as they won the semifinals against Douglas 65-9 and Bishop Manogue in the finals 93-34.

It was a dominant run for the Bulldogs, but Friday they will be tested when they take on a Sidwell Friends team that is undefeated on the season.

The Quakers went an impressive 28-0 on the year and won all but one game by double digits.

They were also dominant in the state tournament as they won each game by at least 28.

They beat Georgetown Visitation Prep 69-41 to take home the title and Friday they will look to prove that they are also one of the best teams in the country.

The winner of this game will play Saturday in the championship game against the winner of the first semifinal between Woodward Academy and Lake Highland Prep.

