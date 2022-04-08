How to Watch Girl's State Champions Invitational: Centennial vs Sidwell Friends

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Girl's State Champions Invitational: Centennial vs Sidwell Friends: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Centennial (NV) takes on Sidwell Friends (DC) in the second semifinal of the Girl's State Champions Invitational on Friday afternoon

Centennial makes the long trip from Nevada to take part in the inaugural State Champions Invitational on Friday.

How to Watch the Girl's State Champions Invitational: Centennial (NV) vs Sidwell Friends (DC) Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Girl's State Champions Invitational: Centennial (NV) vs Sidwell Friends (DC) game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs come in 18-3 on the season and on a 15 game winning streak. They had little trouble rolling to a state championship as they won the semifinals against Douglas 65-9 and Bishop Manogue in the finals 93-34. 

It was a dominant run for the Bulldogs, but Friday they will be tested when they take on a Sidwell Friends team that is undefeated on the season.

The Quakers went an impressive 28-0 on the year and won all but one game by double digits.

They were also dominant in the state tournament as they won each game by at least 28.

They beat Georgetown Visitation Prep 69-41 to take home the title and Friday they will look to prove that they are also one of the best teams in the country.

The winner of this game will play Saturday in the championship game against the winner of the first semifinal between Woodward Academy and Lake Highland Prep.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Girl's State Champions Invitational: Centennial (NV) vs Sidwell Friends (DC)

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18028138
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Rockies

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch Girl's State Champions Invitational: Centennial vs Sidwell Friends

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates being names one of the games three stars after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Melvin Frazier Jr. (6) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 137-101. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) embraces Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) after a game at Moda Center. The Pelicans won the game 117-107. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy