How to Watch IHSA Class 3A Tournament, First Semifinal: Civic Memorial vs Carmel Catholic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Civic Memorial will be taking on Carmel Catholic in the IHSA 3A state semifinal today.

Civic Memorial has not lost a game since Jan. 29. The Eagles have a 32-4 record to this point and are hoping to take care of business against the Carmel Catholic Corsairs today. Carmel Catholic comes into this game with a 26-7 record, while its last loss was at the beginning of February. 

How to Watch Civic Memorial vs Carmel Catholic Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBC (WEEK- Peoria-Bloomington, IL)

Live stream the Civic Memorial vs Carmel Catholic game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Eagles will be relying heavily on their leading scorers, Olivia Durbin and Kelbie Zupan. Durbin is averaging 14.7 points and 4.9 assists per game and Zupan is averaging 13.8 points and four assists per game. They lead the team in both categories. 

The Corsairs will be relying on a combination of their own with Grace Sullivan and Jordan Wood. Both players are averaging just under 15 points per game. Sullivan is averaging 7.4 rebounds per game compared to Wood's 6.4 rebounds per game.

If Civic Memorial wants to continue its dominant season, it will have to out-rebound Carmel Catholic. The down-low presence will be important for both teams, but the Corsairs will have an advantage in that area. 

Tune in to NBC (WEEK- Peoria-Bloomington, IL) at 11 a.m. ET to see which of these teams will move into the next round.

Regional restrictions may apply.

