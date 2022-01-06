How to Watch Elmwood Murdock vs. Weeping Water in Girls High School Basketball

The undefeated Elmwood-Murdock Knights take on the struggling Weeping Water Indians in Nebraska girls' high school basketball.

This season, the No. 4 ranked Elmwood-Murdock Knights (10-0) are off to a perfect start to the season with the struggling Weeping Water Indians (4-5) up next on the schedule. The Indians started the season 0-3 and also dropped their most recent game, exemplifying inconsistency early in the season. Will the Knights march on with an undefeated record or are the Indians poised for a season-defining upset?

How to Watch Elmwood Murdock vs. Weeping Water today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)

Elmwood-Murdock currently ranks as the No. 4 team in their D1 classification and are making noise as one of the best teams in the state:

This season through 10 games, the Knights are wearing teams down on defense and doing just enough on offense to stay undefeated. They are averaging 46.4 points per game and giving up just 28.8 points to their opponents, for a +17.6 point differential.

They have been incredibly consistent, too, giving up fewer than 32 points in all but one game, with 35 points allowed as their season-low point. In that game, they also scored 53 points, the second-most in a game all season.

All season, they have only played in three games decided by 10 points or fewer thanks to their great defense guiding the way.

On the other side, the Indians are averaging 42.7 points per game and are giving up only 32.8 points to their opponents. Despite having five losses, they have a +9.9 point differential per game.

That is due to the fact that when they win, they win big. In their wins, the Indians have a +33.25 margin of victory, but when they lose it is usually close, by only -8.8 points.

This is not a slam dunk win for the undefeated Knights, they are going to have to earn it.

