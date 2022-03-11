How to Watch Fargo Davies High School vs. Minot High School

Skip to main content

How to Watch NDHSAA Class A Tournament, Second Semifinal: Fargo Davies High School vs. Minot High School: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The semifinals in the NDHSAA pit Fargo Davies High School and Minot High School today.

The second semifinal in the NDHSAA Class A Tournament features Fargo Davies High School (18-1), the No. 6 team in North Dakota and the No. 2 team in Class A, taking on Minot High School (19-4), the No. 8 team in the state and No. 3 team in Class A. The winner here today advances to the state championship game to take on either Bismarck Century High School or Grand Forks Red River for the title.

How to Watch NDHSAA Class A Tournament, Second Semifinal: Fargo Davies High School vs. Minot High School today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WDAY - Fargo)

Watch NDHSAA Class A Tournament, Second Semifinal: Fargo Davies High School vs. Minot High School online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season, the Magicians have flipped the tables on veteran leadership to lean on their youth in a pair of eighth-graders to get to this point in the season:

In the quarterfinals, Fargo knocked off Bismarck Legacy High School 70-61 in a closely competitive game to get to this point.

For the season, it is averaging 76.9 points per game and giving up 45.2 points to its opponents. It is one of the most complete teams in Class A for the state and plays great on both ends of the floor with consistency.

On the other side, Minot High School beat West Fargo Sheyenne High School 71-63 in another competitive quarterfinal. This season, it is averaging 76.1 points per game and giving up 58.8 points to its opponents.

Both teams have the ability to score the ball at a high level putting pressure on teams all game. They also play strong defense that allows them to win in multiple different ways.

The championship game will feature one of these teams and either Bismarck Century High School or Grand Forks Red River tomorrow evening.

Regional restrictions may apply.

