The premier high school basketball all-star event descends on Chicago Tuesday when the girls kick off the night with their McDonald's All-American game.

How to Watch Girls McDonald's All-American Game Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

This will be the 19th edition of what has become a great collection of some of the best girls high school basketball players in the country.

The game returns after a two-year absence due to COVID-19 concerns and is back in Chicago after the last two games were played in Atlanta.

The 2022 roster is loaded with talent, as all 24 player have committed to play at major college programs. Kiki Rice, a talented player out of Sidwell Friends School in Washington D.C., and has committed to play for UCLA next season.

Ayanna Patterson is also going to play in the game. Patterson is a huge talent that has gone viral with here ability to dunk. She will graduate from Homestead high school in Indiana and will be yet another top recruit heading to UConn next season.

They are just two of the great players that will be showcased in what should be a great night on Tuesday for the top girls in high school basketball.

