How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament: Grafton vs Langdon Area

Grafton comes into today's game with a 20-3 record hoping to beat Langdon Area in the tournament.

Both Grafton and Langdon Area come into this game with a 20-3 record. These are both two very good teams and they will be looking to show why they only lost three games each all season long.

How to Watch Grafton vs Langdon Area Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: (KBMY - Bismarck)

Langdon comes into this game on a six-game winning streak and looking to extend it to seven games against Grafton. The Cardinals are coming off a blowout 59-21 victory over Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood yesterday.

Grafton is currently on an eight-game winning streak and also coming off a blowout victory. The Spoilers beat Kenmare High School by a score of 59-34. The Spoilers will be looking to play spoiler today against Langdon and this should be a great matchup between two great teams.

The last time Grafton lost was to Langdon Area in early February. The Spoilers are hoping to have made enough adjustments to beat Langdon today.

This will be a tightly-contested game. Tune into ABC (KBMY - Bismarck) at 7:30 p.m. ET to see which of these two teams will come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.