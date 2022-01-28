Nebraska girls high school basketball puts the Grand Island Islanders against the Lincoln Northeast Rockets for the second time this season.

It has been a season to forget for the Islanders (0-13) as they get ready for their second game of the season against the Rockets (8-6) today. In their first game, Lincoln Northeast won in an unprecedented 66-6 final, easily their most lopsided win of the season and the low point for Grand Island. At this point, a competitive game has to be the goal for Grand Island.

How to Watch Grand Island vs. Lincoln Northeast today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)

Lincoln Northeast is not near the top of any rankings today, but they are the No. 82 team in the state and No. 13 in Division A:

This season Lincoln Northeast is looking to get a rhythm to climb the standings. Currently they are N0 82 in the state and No. 13 in their division, but there is a lot of ground to make-up.

At 5-5 in league they need to win as many games as possible to get into the Top 10 in division and have a shot at a state championship run.

Through 14 games they are averaging 54.3 points per game and giving up 40.2 to their opponents, for a +14.1 scoring margin. Despite losing six games so far this season, they are a very good team.

In their losses they are losing by an average of 10.5 points per game, with three losses by 10 points or less.

In their wins, they are winning by 32.6 points per game. A lot of that comes from two wins by 60 points and 80 points respectively on the season. One of those wins coming against tonight's opponent, Grand Island.

