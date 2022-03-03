Brimfield comes in with an 11-game winning streak hoping to make it to the IHSA Class 1A Tournament Final in girls high school basketball on Thursday. Neogra stands in its way.

While Brimfield may have an 11-game winning streak, Neogra also comes in with a six-game winning streak and has no intention of giving in.

How to Watch IHSA Class 1A Tournament, First Semifinal: Brimfield vs. Neogra Today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBC (WEEK- Peoria-Bloomington, IL)

Brimfield is 29-4 on the season and last lost over a month ago on Jan. 22 against Peoria in a 53-43 defeat. It made it to the semifinals after a close 45-42 win over Okawville in the Mount Sterling Super Sectional.

The team has been led the entire season by Ella Lune and Ellynn Peterson. Lune is averaging 19.8 points this season, while Peterson is averaging 11.9 points per game.

Meanwhile, Neogra is 28-7 on the season. It got a tight 50-48 win over Goreville in the Wayne City Super Sectional to make it to the semifinals. The team's last loss came on Feb. 7 against Teutopolis.

Sydney Richards is Neogra's biggest offensive threat, averaging 14.6 ppg. She is the only player on the team to average double digits in scoring.

