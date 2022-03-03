Skip to main content

How to Watch IHSA Class 1A Tournament, Second Semifinal: Serena vs. Galena: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Serena is on an incredible streak and with a win on Thursday against Galena will win 30 games in a row and advance to the IHSA Class 1A Tournament Final.

It will be hard for Galena to beat Serena, but it has had just as successful of a season with over 30 wins. 

How to Watch IHSA Class 1A Tournament, Second Semifinal: Serena vs. Galena Today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV:  NBC (WEEK- Peoria-Bloomington, IL)

Live Stream IHSA Class 1A Tournament, Second Semifinal: Serena vs. Galena: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been over three months since Serena lost a game, creating a 29-game winning streak. Its last loss came on Nov. 29 against Ottawa. 

Serena (33-2) made it to the semifinals after beating Colfax in a 46-34 win. The Huskers are set for the future with two of their top three leading scorers underclassmen. Senior Katie Baker leads the way with 17.2 points per game this season. Sophomores Paisley Twait and Makayla McNally have also been key contributors. Twait is averaging 8.9 ppg, while McNally is averaging 8.1 ppg. 

Galena (31-3) is riding a 15-game win streak into this semifinal. It last loss on Jan. 17 to Byron.

In the Hoffman Estates Super Sectional, Galena dominated Chicago Hope Academy with a 55-25 win. Just like Serena, Galena is led by two impressive underclassmen. Freshman Gracie Furlong leads the team with 12.9 ppg, while sophomore Addie Hefel is averaging 11.1 points.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

March
3
2022

IHSA Class 1A Tournament, Second Semifinal: Serena vs. Galena

TV CHANNEL: NBC (WEEK- Peoria-Bloomington, IL)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch AZ Alkmaar vs. Ajax

By Rafael Urbina
4 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Perú vs. Colombia

By Rafael Urbina
4 minutes ago
Volleyball Fans
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch IHSA Class 1A Tournament, Second Semifinal: Serena vs. Galena

By Quinn Roberts
4 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (23) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
34 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Motor City Cruise

By Kristofer Habbas
1 hour ago
georgia tech purdue women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue vs Michigan State

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) controls the puck ahead of Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy