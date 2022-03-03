Serena is on an incredible streak and with a win on Thursday against Galena will win 30 games in a row and advance to the IHSA Class 1A Tournament Final.

It will be hard for Galena to beat Serena, but it has had just as successful of a season with over 30 wins.

How to Watch IHSA Class 1A Tournament, Second Semifinal: Serena vs. Galena Today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WEEK- Peoria-Bloomington, IL)

It has been over three months since Serena lost a game, creating a 29-game winning streak. Its last loss came on Nov. 29 against Ottawa.

Serena (33-2) made it to the semifinals after beating Colfax in a 46-34 win. The Huskers are set for the future with two of their top three leading scorers underclassmen. Senior Katie Baker leads the way with 17.2 points per game this season. Sophomores Paisley Twait and Makayla McNally have also been key contributors. Twait is averaging 8.9 ppg, while McNally is averaging 8.1 ppg.

Galena (31-3) is riding a 15-game win streak into this semifinal. It last loss on Jan. 17 to Byron.

In the Hoffman Estates Super Sectional, Galena dominated Chicago Hope Academy with a 55-25 win. Just like Serena, Galena is led by two impressive underclassmen. Freshman Gracie Furlong leads the team with 12.9 ppg, while sophomore Addie Hefel is averaging 11.1 points.

