The Wisconsin Division 1 state championship game features No. 6 Kettle Moraine (27-3) and No. 1 ranked Appleton East (26-4). One of these teams will leave the day as the best team in the state and hoisting the trophy. This is the first game of the season between these two teams, who are very evenly matched this year.

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 1 Tournament, Championship: Kettle Moraine vs. Appleton East today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WKOW - Madison, WI)

The Patriots advanced to the state championship here today with a tough win over Brookfield East (44-40):

This season, the Patriots are averaging 68.9 points per game and giving up 46.2 points per game to their opponents. They have been a consistent and strong team on both ends of the floor this season, much like their opponents today.

Overall, 22 of their 26 wins this season have come by 20-plus points, with only three wins by fewer than 10 points, counting the state semifinals.

On the other side for the Lasers, they are averaging 69.7 points per game and giving up 39.2 points to their opponents this season.

Defensively, the Lasers have a stronger team, but both teams are very adept on both ends of the floor and win games with their elite defensive play.

In the semifinals, the Lasers were led by Lily Randgaard with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists while the Patriots were carried by Emily LaChapell’s 20 points and 10 rebounds. Both look to do everything they need here today to win the state championship before they graduate.

