The first of two semifinals in Division 4 of the WIAAWI Tournament features Mineral Point and Westfield facing off today.

The No. 1 seed Mineral Point (26-0) takes on No. 4 seed Westfield (27-1) for the opportunity to go to the state championship game in women’s basketball. The WIAAWI Division 4 tournament has led both teams to this point with the Pointers putting their undefeated season and a chance for the championship on the line against the one-loss Pioneers.

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 4 Tournament, First Semifinal: Mineral Point vs. Westfield today:

Game Date: Mar. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WAOW - Wausau)

Division 4 has produced some great teams and comes down to the final four, with the Pointers and Pioneers looking to get to the championship game:

This season, the Pointers built an undefeated season on a balanced overall team. They are averaging 69.5 points per game and only giving up 37.7 points to their opponents. They have run through their schedule like a knife through butter.

They have won all but three games this season by double figures with some absolute laughers along the way.

This season, they have scored 90-plus points once, 80-plus points six times and 70-plus points four times. They can be a machine on offense, but then on defense, they are as good — if not better.

So far this season, they have given up over 60 points once and over 50 points just four other times.

On the other side, the Pioneers are averaging 60.6 points per game and give up 32.6 points to their opponents in 28 games. Can they muster enough offense to take down the Pilots here today and advance to the state championship game?

The second semifinal will be played between No. 2 Laconia and No. 3 Neillsville right after the conclusion of the Pointers and the Pioneers tonight.

