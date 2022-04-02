How to Watch Montverde Academy (FL) vs. New Hope (MD) in Girl's Basketball

The girls high school basketball national championship is set between Montverde Academy (FL) and New Hope (MD) today.

Montverde Academy (18-3) is out to prove it is not only the best team in Florida but the best team in both boy's and girl's high school basketball. First up, the girls take on New Hope (27-2) out of Maryland before the boys take the court against Link Prep from Missouri. The Eagles have always been a tough basketball program with some of the best high school players over the past 25 years coming through their doors and several championships. Today they look to add to that legacy.

How to Watch GEICO Nationals, Championship: Montverde Academy (FL) vs. New Hope (MD) in girls basketball today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Janiah Barker looks to lead her Eagles to the national championship win and show the country how good she and her team really are:

The Eagles ended the season on a six-game winning streak before beating DME Academy (67-54) in the semifinals to advance to today’s national championship.

In that game they were led by Mjracle Sheppard with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. She paced the offense, allowing Barker (13 points and seven rebounds) and Fernanda Ovalle (12 points) to attack and score themselves.

As a team, they went 15-22 from the free-throw line to wear out their opponent.

On the other side is New Hope. It took out IMG Academy (80-50) as the Florida-heavy semifinals (three of the four teams) only saw one make it to the championship game here today.

It was very impressive as it has been all season, crushing its opponent to the tune of 45-13 between the second and third quarters to cruise to the win.

New Hope got 25 points from Jalyn Brown with three others in double-figures, including Laila Reynolds 13 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

This is shaping up to be quite the showdown today in the GEICO Nationals.

