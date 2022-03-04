Skip to main content

How to Watch IHSA Class 3A Tournament, Second Semifinal: Morton vs Nazareth Academy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Head coach Eddie Stritzel leads 32-2 Nazareth Academy into the state semifinals against 28-5 Morton High School.

Nazareth Academy has been one of the best teams in the state of Illinois this season. The last time the Roadrunners lost was Jan. 24 and they have dominated during their run through the Chicago Sectional and Super-Sectional. During one of the games in the Chicago Regional, the Roadrunners beat Mansueto High School 56-5.

How to Watch Morton vs Nazareth Academy Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WREX- Rockford, IL)

Live stream the Morton vs Nazareth Academy game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Morton hasn't had any dominating victories like that, but the Potters have been a consistently solid team throughout the season. The Potters beat Marian to get to the 3A semifinals and will look to carry that momentum into today against Nazareth Academy.

Nazareth Academy is led by Gracie Carstensen, Amalia Dray, and Danielle Scully. All three players average around 10 points per game, generating the most offense for the Roadrunners.

Katie Krupa of Morton, who has committed to play at Harvard has been a great player for the Potters this year. Krupa is averaging 17.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. This will be a battle between great teams.

Tune in to NBC (WREX- Rockford, IL) at 1 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

