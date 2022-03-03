Grafton will look to continue its successful season and repeat as Class B State Champions when it faces Kenmare on Thursday in quarterfinal action.

Kenmare will be the underdog coming into this matchup, but it didn't come this far to go down without a fight. Grafton is on a seven-game winning streak, while Kenmare is on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, First Quarterfinal: Grafton vs. Kenmare Today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)

Grafton (19-3) won a 2021 Class B State Championship with a 64-50 win against Central Casselton. Can the team win one again?

Its last loss came on Feb. 4 against Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich in a 50-47 defeat. Grafton made it to the quarterfinal round after demolishing Thompson 57-36 on Feb. 24.

Meanwhile, Kenmare (15-7) has gone about its business, having won three straight games. It got an important 45-40 win on Feb. 24 over New Town, a school with a 17-2 record this season. Its last loss was a close one against Dunseith. Kenmare wound up losing 51-48.

On paper this looks like an easy win for Grafton, but Kenmare is going to do everything it can to win and advance to the semifinals.

