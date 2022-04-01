How to Watch New Hope (MD) vs IMG Academy (FL)

How to Watch the GEICO High School Girls National Semifinals: New Hope (MD) vs IMG Academy (FL): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
IMG Academy got the GEICO Girl's National tournament started on Thursday when it beat Bishop McNamara 67-48 in the quarterfinals.
How to Watch the GEICO High School Girls National Semifinals: New Hope Academy (MD) vs IMG Academy (FL) Today:
Game Date: April 1, 2022
Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN U (G)
The Ascenders jumped out to a 22-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back in getting the easy win.
It was a dominant win for them after they finished the regular season 11-5 and were coming off a loss to Schoolhouse Prep.
Friday afternoon, though, they get a tough test against a New Hope Academy team that is the number one seed in the tournament.
The Lady Tigers come in an impressive 27-2 on the year and have won 18 straight games.
Friday they will look to stay hot as they take on an IMG Academy team that only has a short trip down to Fort Myers for the tournament.
The Ascenders have the home state advantage, but New Hope Academy comes in red-hot and the favorite to win the tournament.
