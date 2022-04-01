How to Watch New Hope (MD) vs IMG Academy (FL)

Skip to main content

How to Watch the GEICO High School Girls National Semifinals: New Hope (MD) vs IMG Academy (FL): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

New Hope and IMG Academy battle Friday afternoon in the second semifinal of the GEICO High School Girl's National tournament

IMG Academy got the GEICO Girl's National tournament started on Thursday when it beat Bishop McNamara 67-48 in the quarterfinals.

How to Watch the GEICO High School Girls National Semifinals: New Hope Academy (MD) vs IMG Academy (FL) Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the GEICO High School Girls National Semifinals: New Hope Academy (MD) vs IMG Academy (FL) game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ascenders jumped out to a 22-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back in getting the easy win.

It was a dominant win for them after they finished the regular season 11-5 and were coming off a loss to Schoolhouse Prep.

Friday afternoon, though, they get a tough test against a New Hope Academy team that is the number one seed in the tournament.

The Lady Tigers come in an impressive 27-2 on the year and have won 18 straight games.

Friday they will look to stay hot as they take on an IMG Academy team that only has a short trip down to Fort Myers for the tournament.

The Ascenders have the home state advantage, but New Hope Academy comes in red-hot and the favorite to win the tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

