Nebraska girls high school basketball sees the Norfolk Panthers take on the Columbus Discoverers on Thursday.

This season, the Panthers (3-11) find themselves ranked No. 188 in the state of Nebraska and reeling off of three straight 20-plus point losses as they head to play the Discoverers (5-9), who are ranked No. 144 in the state. Columbus has won two in a row to get back on track and look to continue Norfolk’s losing streak tonight.

How to Watch Norfolk vs. Columbus today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)

This season, Norfolk is averaging 36.0 points per game and giving up 48.6 points to their opponents for a negative-12.6 scoring margin.

They started the season with an eight-game losing streak before getting it together for a three-game winning streak. In those three games, they looked good. Winning two by 55 points and then an overtime thriller against North Star (49-45, overtime).

Since then, the offense and defense have cratered, with them losing three in a row by an average of 29.7 points.

On the other side, this season Columbus is averaging 36.4 points per game and giving up 43.8 points to their opponents for a negative-7.4 scoring margin.

It has been a similar rollercoaster for Columbus with a three-game losing streak to start the season, then added another five-game losing streak more recently. They have gotten back on track winning their last two games and in dominant fashion (49 total points), but have not won three games in a row all season.

A win for Columbus would be one step closer to them getting back to .500 while Norfolk has a lot of work to do to turn their season around.

