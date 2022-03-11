Top-seeded Randolph looks to take down Highland in the first semifinal of the WIAAWI Division 5 Tournament today.

The first semifinal of the women’s high school basketball Division 5 Tournament kicks off with Randolph (30-0) taking on Highland (24-3). This season, the Rockets have run through their schedule like a team on a mission, going undefeated and rising all the way up to No. 17 in the state overall and No. 1 in Division 5. This is the first game of the season between the Rockets and Cardinals, which should make for some exciting basketball here today.

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 5 Tournament, First Semifinal: Randolph vs. Highland today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: ABC (WAOW - Wausau)

Watch WIAAWI Division 5 Tournament, First Semifinal: Randolph vs. Highland online with fuboTV

Division 5 has produced some great teams and comes down to the final four with the Rockets and the Cardinals looking to get to the championship game:

This season, the Rockets are averaging 62.9 points per game and only giving up 34.9 points to their opponents. They have been a machine all year on both ends and getting to this point was more of a certainty for them than for their opponent today.

They have 20 wins of 20-plus points and nearly all the rest were by at least 10 points other than a scare here and there.

This season has been a statement for the Rockets team to everyone in Wisconsin basketball and Division 5 overall.

On the other side for the Cardinals, they are averaging 60.3 points per game and are giving up just 37.3 to their opponents.

They have not been as dominant as their opponent today with three losses to their zero, but the Warriors are a team that plays strongly on both ends of the floor and are capable of pulling off the upset today.

The second semifinal will take place nearly immediately after between No. 2 Assumption and No. 3 McDonell Catholic.

