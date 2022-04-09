How to Watch Sidwell Friends vs Lake Highland Prep

Sidwell Friends (DC) takes on Lake Highland Prep (FL) in the inaugural girl's State Champions Invitational title game

Sidwell Friends had little trouble Friday afternoon in its semifinal game against Centennial (NV) winning 63-30.

How to Watch the Girl's State Champions Invitational: Sidwell Friends (DC) vs Lake Highland Prep (FL) Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Girl's State Champions Invitational: Sidwell Friends (DC) vs Lake Highland Prep (FL) game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kiki Rice led the Quakers to the win by recording a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Rice was coming off an MVP performance in the McDonald's All-American Game and was too much for Centennial to deal with.

The Quakers will look to do it again on Saturday morning when they take on Florida State champion Lake Highland Prep.

The Highlanders also had little trouble in their semifinal game as they whipped Georgia state champion Woodward Academy 81-57.

The Highlanders had three players score in double figures and Nyla Harris, a Louisville commit, recorded a double-double. Harris scored 10 points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds.

Both of these teams looked dominant on Friday in their respective semifinals but will get a much tougher test when they battle for the first-ever State Champions Invitational championship.

There is plenty of star power in this game and it should be a great way to finish off this great event.

