Skip to main content

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 5 Tournament, Championship: Randolph vs. Assumption: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Division 5 Championship game for the WIAAWI comes down to the Randolph Rockets and the Assumption Royals today.

This season has been one of perfection for Randolph (30-0) as they look to close out the year cutting down the nets against Assumption (26-3). The Rockets are the No. 17 ranked team in Wisconsin while the Royals come in ranked No. 52 overall. This is the first game of the season between these two teams, who share a lot of similar qualities and got to this point on balance. Jorey Buwalda looks to take her team to the promised land after a huge season.

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 5 Tournament, Championship: Randolph vs. Assumption today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WXOW - La Crosse)

Watch WIAAWI Division 5 Tournament, Championship: Randolph vs. Assumption online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rockets won the sectional and now look to close out the season with a state championship:

All season the Rockets have been led by Buwalda who is averaging 19.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game as the best player in this game, in the division and one of the best in the state overall.

As a team, the Rockets are averaging 62.9 points per game and giving up only 34.9 points to their opponents.

They overwhelm teams with their defense and watch as Buwalda accounts for nearly 50% of the team's overall offense.

On the other side are the Royals, who are averaging 52.3 points per game and give up only 31.9 points to their opponents. As a team they are more of a grind-it-out defense that wins with team-oriented scoring on the offensive end.

This season in Division 5 comes down to the best team all season looking to put a cherry on top of the sundae, on a Saturday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

WIAAWI Division 5 Tournament, Championship: Randolph vs. Assumption

TV CHANNEL: ABC (WXOW - La Crosse)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Georgetown at Richmond in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 5 Tournament, Championship: Randolph vs. Assumption

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia Tech in College Softball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Florida in College Softball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
XFINITY SERIES
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Qualifying

By Steve Benko32 minutes ago
Soccer

Montpellier HSC vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 21, 2019; Hartford, CT, USA; Vermont Catamounts guard Ben Shungu (24) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles guard David Nichols (11) during the second half off a game in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UMBC vs Vermont in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Mar 21, 2019; Hartford, CT, USA; Vermont Catamounts guard Ben Shungu (24) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles guard David Nichols (11) during the second half off a game in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UMBC vs. Vermont: America East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 21, 2019; Hartford, CT, USA; Vermont Catamounts guard Ben Shungu (24) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles guard David Nichols (11) during the second half off a game in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Vermont vs. UMBC: America East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy