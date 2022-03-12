The Division 5 Championship game for the WIAAWI comes down to the Randolph Rockets and the Assumption Royals today.

This season has been one of perfection for Randolph (30-0) as they look to close out the year cutting down the nets against Assumption (26-3). The Rockets are the No. 17 ranked team in Wisconsin while the Royals come in ranked No. 52 overall. This is the first game of the season between these two teams, who share a lot of similar qualities and got to this point on balance. Jorey Buwalda looks to take her team to the promised land after a huge season.

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 5 Tournament, Championship: Randolph vs. Assumption today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WXOW - La Crosse)

The Rockets won the sectional and now look to close out the season with a state championship:

All season the Rockets have been led by Buwalda who is averaging 19.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game as the best player in this game, in the division and one of the best in the state overall.

As a team, the Rockets are averaging 62.9 points per game and giving up only 34.9 points to their opponents.

They overwhelm teams with their defense and watch as Buwalda accounts for nearly 50% of the team's overall offense.

On the other side are the Royals, who are averaging 52.3 points per game and give up only 31.9 points to their opponents. As a team they are more of a grind-it-out defense that wins with team-oriented scoring on the offensive end.

This season in Division 5 comes down to the best team all season looking to put a cherry on top of the sundae, on a Saturday afternoon.

