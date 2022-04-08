How to Watch Girl's State Champions Invitational: Woodward Academy vs Lake Highland Prep

The inaugural Girl's State Champions Invitational kicks off on Friday with Woodward Academy (GA) taking on Lake Highland Prep (FL) in the first semifinal

Woodward Academy and Lake Highland Prep will meet for the second time this year on Friday.

How to Watch the Girl's State Champions Invitational: Woodward Academy (GA) vs Lake Highland Prep (FL) Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The War Eagles played the Highlanders back on Jan. 8 and lost 74-70 in a great game.

It was one of just two losses for the War Eagles and they have rolled off 18 straight wins since including an incredible run through the Georgia state playoffs.

They won each one of their playoff games by at least 26 points and capped it off with an impressive 72-44 win against Forest Park in the state finals.

Friday, though, they will look to avenge that earlier season loss and pick up a semifinal win against Lake Highland Prep.

The Highlanders finished the season with a 25-4 record, but two of those losses were to DME Academy and another was to Montverde Academy. That loss was their last of the year and they come in on a six-game winning streak.

All of those games were in the state playoffs where they dominated. They did beat Palm Bay by just five but every other game was at least an 18 point margin of victory.

It has been a great year for both schools and they want to finish it up by getting a semifinal win on Friday.

