How to Watch Girl's State Champions Invitational: Woodward Academy vs Lake Highland Prep

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Girl's State Champions Invitational: Woodward Academy vs Lake Highland Prep: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The inaugural Girl's State Champions Invitational kicks off on Friday with Woodward Academy (GA) taking on Lake Highland Prep (FL) in the first semifinal

Woodward Academy and Lake Highland Prep will meet for the second time this year on Friday.

How to Watch the Girl's State Champions Invitational: Woodward Academy (GA) vs Lake Highland Prep (FL) Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Girl's State Champions Invitational: Woodward Academy (GA) vs Lake Highland Prep (FL) game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The War Eagles played the Highlanders back on Jan. 8 and lost 74-70 in a great game.

It was one of just two losses for the War Eagles and they have rolled off 18 straight wins since including an incredible run through the Georgia state playoffs.

They won each one of their playoff games by at least 26 points and capped it off with an impressive 72-44 win against Forest Park in the state finals.

Friday, though, they will look to avenge that earlier season loss and pick up a semifinal win against Lake Highland Prep.

The Highlanders finished the season with a 25-4 record, but two of those losses were to DME Academy and another was to Montverde Academy. That loss was their last of the year and they come in on a six-game winning streak.

All of those games were in the state playoffs where they dominated. They did beat Palm Bay by just five but every other game was at least an 18 point margin of victory.

It has been a great year for both schools and they want to finish it up by getting a semifinal win on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Girl's State Champions Invitational: Woodward Academy (GA) vs Lake Highland Prep (FL)

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Milwaukee Brewers Brandon Woodruff
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Cubs

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch NC State at South Carolina in College Softball

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch Girl's State Champions Invitational: Woodward Academy vs Lake Highland Prep

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Delaware Northeastern Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Elon at Northeastern in College Baseball

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
nathan-eovaldi
SI Guide

Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees, Tiger’s second round

By Kevin Sweeney22 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) lines up his shot in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy