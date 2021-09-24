September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch the 2020 Ryder Cup, Day 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Ryder Cup is not about money or trophies, although a trophy is involved. It is about pride, bragging rights and proving what team is the best: the United States or Europe.
Author:

The pairings are set for Friday morning with some potential classic duos taking the course to earn their team points. The US Team is captained by Steve Stricker and crew with Team Europe being captained by Padraig Harrington and crew. The first day starts off early Friday morning with four pairings, including the top two ranked players from last season's FedEx Cup.

How to Watch the Ryder Cup:

Event Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Event Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch the Ryder Cup online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ryder Cup is not a traditional golf tournament, with unique rules and formatting. If you are unfamiliar with how this tournament is won, here is a preview of the three-day battle between the USA and Europe.

To start the morning, Jon Rahm pairs with Sergio Garcia to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. Team USA features two FedEx Cup champions (2017, 2015) while Team Europe showcases the No. 1 golfer in the world and a legend of the game.

Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter take on reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schaueffle. Of course, McIlroy is the only two-time FedEx Cup champion, so this will make for some fun trash talk on the course.

The final two pairings pit Team Europe's Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick against Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, followed by Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland taking on Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa.

Team Europe won last year in France (17.5 to 10.5) and has basically owned Team USA since 1985 going 12-5 overall in Ryder Cup, including an impressive 5-5 in the last 10 events hosted by the United States. Team USA has not won in Europe since 1981.

Will Team USA buck the trend at Whistling Straits? Or will Team Europe continue its run of dominance this weekend?

Friday morning will give us a clue as to the answers for those questions.

How To Watch

September
24
2021

2020 Ryder Cup Day One Pairings

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16810924
Golf

How to Watch the 2020 Ryder Cup, Day 1

just now
Sep 18, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jarek Broussard (23) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Arizona State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Ty Thompson (17) throws a pass during the second half against the Stony Brook Seawolves at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won 48-7. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Oregon vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) drops back for a pass against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Trojans won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

USC vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is pursued by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

BYU vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (6) runs the ball against the Arkansas State Red Wolves during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Washington vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Florida Atlantic Owls quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) is run out of bounds by Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) during a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville Fla. Sept. 4, 2021. UFfauGameAction30
NCAA Football

Air Force vs. Florida Atlantic: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Wilson Huber (2) is unable to pulldown Indiana Hoosiers running back David Ellis (10) on a carry in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football
NCAA Football

Western Kentucky vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) celebrates after defeating the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Alabama vs. Southern Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy