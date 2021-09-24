How to Watch the 2020 Ryder Cup, Day 1

The Ryder Cup is not about money or trophies, although a trophy is involved. It is about pride, bragging rights and proving what team is the best: the United States or Europe.

The pairings are set for Friday morning with some potential classic duos taking the course to earn their team points. The US Team is captained by Steve Stricker and crew with Team Europe being captained by Padraig Harrington and crew. The first day starts off early Friday morning with four pairings, including the top two ranked players from last season's FedEx Cup.

How to Watch the Ryder Cup:

Event Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Event Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch the Ryder Cup online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ryder Cup is not a traditional golf tournament, with unique rules and formatting. If you are unfamiliar with how this tournament is won, here is a preview of the three-day battle between the USA and Europe.

To start the morning, Jon Rahm pairs with Sergio Garcia to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. Team USA features two FedEx Cup champions (2017, 2015) while Team Europe showcases the No. 1 golfer in the world and a legend of the game.

Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter take on reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schaueffle. Of course, McIlroy is the only two-time FedEx Cup champion, so this will make for some fun trash talk on the course.

The final two pairings pit Team Europe's Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick against Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, followed by Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland taking on Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa.

Team Europe won last year in France (17.5 to 10.5) and has basically owned Team USA since 1985 going 12-5 overall in Ryder Cup, including an impressive 5-5 in the last 10 events hosted by the United States. Team USA has not won in Europe since 1981.

Will Team USA buck the trend at Whistling Straits? Or will Team Europe continue its run of dominance this weekend?

Friday morning will give us a clue as to the answers for those questions.