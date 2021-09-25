How to Watch the Ryder Cup, Day Two, Four-Ball

September 25, 2021
How to Watch the Ryder Cup, Day Two: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Americans won five matches, tied two and lost just one on the first day of the Ryder Cup. Can they carry that momentum into Saturday's second round?
In the opening afternoon of the 2020 Ryder Cup, the U.S. team won two of four matches and tied the other two for a 3-1 win in the session.

Coupled with a 3-1 win in the morning session, the Americans carried a 6-2 lead into the second day of the tournament.

How to Watch the Ryder Cup, Day 2, Four-Ball Matches:

Event Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Event Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WALB-Albany, GA)

Watch the Ryder Cup online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

During the first day's action, Jordan Spieth hit the shot of the day and Bryson DeChambeau absolutely crushed the ball.

Saturday's four-ball session will determine the score heading into the final day of singles matches Sunday. Moving within at least two points of the lead will be key to the European team's chances.

Only nine times in Ryder Cup history out of 42 total tournaments has a team come back on the final day to win. In 1999, Team USA won after trailing by four points coming into the final day.

Team Europe knows how to comeback from four down themselves having done it in 2012 with current team members Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter a part of that historic comeback.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

2020 Ryder Cup Day Two Four-Ball

TV CHANNEL: NBC (WALB-Albany, GA)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

