How to Watch the 2020 Ryder Cup Day 2, Four-Ball

The Four-Ball action on Day 1 of the Ryder Cup was more competitive than the Foursomes were in the morning, at least for Team Europe.

The afternoon pairings went just about as well as the morning did for Team USA after leaping out to a 3-1 lead, then winning the first two matches (tying the other two) out of four for a dominant day. What a statement coming into the first day of the Ryder Cup, as the Americans have a 6-2 lead when Team Europe has had their way with Team USA over the past 35-plus years, even winning in the States when Team USA has the opportunity to host every other tournament.

How to Watch the Ryder Cup Four-Ball:

Event Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Event Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBC (WXIA -Atlanta, GA)

On Day 1, Team USA jumped out to a 3-1 lead, including Dustin Johnson and Colin Morikawa defeating Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland in the morning pairings.

The star of the afternoon was Tony Finau, who had a great season last year on the FedEx Cup and has started off really strong here at the Ryder Cup. His team with Harris English crushed Team Europe’s Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. McIlroy lost two matches in one day for the first time in his history at the Ryder Cup.

Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele, behind a strong start and solid putting, put away Paul Casey and Bernd Wiseberger to get Team USA off to a 2-0 start in the afternoon.

It took seven matches to finally get a look at the 18th hole, which is a beast of a par five with bunkers everywhere, rises and a ton of wind.

After the first eight matches on Friday, there are eight more today, before the 12 singles head-to-head matches that will decide the 2021 Ryder Cup on Sunday.

Buckle up, golf fans. Things are about to get interesting.