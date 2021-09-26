How to Watch the 2020 Ryder Cup, Day Three

Team USA made a statement jumping out to a 6.0-2.0 lead on Friday, then continued the momentum Saturday for a 11.0-5.0 lead and aim to take back the Ryder Cup.

The first to 14.5 points win the Ryder Cup and after Saturday, Team USA finds themselves up 11-5 as we head into Championship Sunday featuring 12 singles pairings. The first two days were all about teamwork with the mornings having the pairs alternate shots and work together to win, with the afternoons allowing each golfer to play their own shots. The star of the Ryder Cup so far has been Dustin Johnson winning all three of his matches (3.0 points) and nearly matching Team Europe overall.

How to Watch the Ryder Cup Final Day:

Match Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Mach Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KSAN San Angelo, TX)

The closest match of the afternoon came between Team Europe’s Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton winning 1-Up against Team USA’s Tony Finau and Harris English.

On that same note, Team Europe would be lost without world's No. 1 golfer Jon Rahm who has gone 3-0-1 (3.5 points) and carrying them through two days. Without him, Team USA would have already won the Ryder Cup in two days.

Team USA needs 3.5 points to win the Ryder Cup and Team Europe needs 9.0 points to retain the title.

Looking at the schedule, the day starts with Xander Schauffele (USA) and Rory McIlroy (Europe), Patrick Cantlay (USA) and Shane Lowry (Europe), Scottie Scheffler (USA) and Jon Rahm (Europe) and Bryson DeChambeau (USA) and Sergio Garcia (Europe). The Ryder Cup could end right there, with a tie and three wins by the Americans.

Cantlay, the FedEx Cup Champion, and Schauffele are 2-0-1 through their three matches while DeChambeau and Scheffler are 1-0-1.

Their opponents, Rahm and Garciam are 3-0-1, Lowry is 1-1-0 and McIlroy is 0-3-0. Team Europe is putting out their two most reliable golfers this week out first to avoid the early TKO.

Teeing off fifth, so just after the first four are on the course, is potentially the most intriguing match of the day between Collin Morikawa (USA) and Viktor Hovland (Europe). Hovland has played some awesome golf this week, but just ran into some of the hottest teams in the pairings. The youngest golfer on Team Europe and in the Ryder Cup this year has a bright future.