September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch the 2020 Ryder Cup, Day Three: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Team USA made a statement jumping out to a 6.0-2.0 lead on Friday, then continued the momentum Saturday for a 11.0-5.0 lead and aim to take back the Ryder Cup.
Author:

The first to 14.5 points win the Ryder Cup and after Saturday, Team USA finds themselves up 11-5 as we head into Championship Sunday featuring 12 singles pairings. The first two days were all about teamwork with the mornings having the pairs alternate shots and work together to win, with the afternoons allowing each golfer to play their own shots. The star of the Ryder Cup so far has been Dustin Johnson winning all three of his matches (3.0 points) and nearly matching Team Europe overall.

How to Watch the Ryder Cup Final Day:

Match Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Mach Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KSAN San Angelo, TX)

Watch the Ryder Cup Final Day online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The closest match of the afternoon came between Team Europe’s Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton winning 1-Up against Team USA’s Tony Finau and Harris English.

On that same note, Team Europe would be lost without world's No. 1 golfer Jon Rahm who has gone 3-0-1 (3.5 points) and carrying them through two days. Without him, Team USA would have already won the Ryder Cup in two days.

Team USA needs 3.5 points to win the Ryder Cup and Team Europe needs 9.0 points to retain the title.

Looking at the schedule, the day starts with Xander Schauffele (USA) and Rory McIlroy (Europe), Patrick Cantlay (USA) and Shane Lowry (Europe), Scottie Scheffler (USA) and Jon Rahm (Europe) and Bryson DeChambeau (USA) and Sergio Garcia (Europe). The Ryder Cup could end right there, with a tie and three wins by the Americans.

Cantlay, the FedEx Cup Champion, and Schauffele are 2-0-1 through their three matches while DeChambeau and Scheffler are 1-0-1.

Their opponents, Rahm and Garciam are 3-0-1, Lowry is 1-1-0 and McIlroy is 0-3-0. Team Europe is putting out their two most reliable golfers this week out first to avoid the early TKO.

Teeing off fifth, so just after the first four are on the course, is potentially the most intriguing match of the day between Collin Morikawa (USA) and Viktor Hovland (Europe). Hovland has played some awesome golf this week, but just ran into some of the hottest teams in the pairings. The youngest golfer on Team Europe and in the Ryder Cup this year has a bright future.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

2020 Ryder Cup Final Day Singles Matches

TV CHANNEL: NBC (KSAN San Angelo, TX)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16525462
Golf

How to Watch the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round

1 minute ago
USATSI_16824016
Golf

How to Watch the 2020 Ryder Cup, Day Three

1 minute ago
USATSI_16743230
Tennis

How to Watch the Laver Cup, Final Day

1 minute ago
HS Football Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Bulldogs vs. Tigers

1 minute ago
Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Arkansas at Tennessee in NCAA Women's Volleyball

1 minute ago
Soccer Fans
Serie A

How to Watch Lazio vs. Roma

1 minute ago
Arsenal
Premier League

How to Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham

31 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) gestures as he runs off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/27/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) audibles during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy