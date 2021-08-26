How to Watch the Curtis Cup, First Round

It is time for the Curtis Cup, which pits the best female amateur golfers against each other in a team tournament!

The Curtis Cup is a unique experience as it is a team event and pits the United States, Great Britain and Ireland against each other in an international tournament held at Conwy Golf Club in North Wales. It is a great opportunity for female amateur golfers to gain international experience, exposure, and team play in a competitive tournament.

What country will you be rooting for this week?

How to Watch:

Date: August 26, 2021

Time: 2:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

The United States is led by the current number one ranked women’s amateur golfer, Rose Zhang, who has proved to be one of the best young golfers in the world:

The United States are led by Rose Zhang (Women’s World Amateur No. 1 Ranked Player), Rachel Heck (No. 2), Allison Corpuz (No. 11), Emilia Migliaccio (No. 17), Gina Kim (No. 18), Rachel Huehn (No. 24), Brooke Matthews (No. 36) and Jensen Castle (No. 150).

Team Great Britain and Ireland (Team GB&I) is led by Lauren Walsh (No. 21), Hannah Darling (No. 25), Annabell Fuller (No. 38), Charlotte Heath (No. 48), Caley McGinty (No. 51), Annabel Wilson (No. 64), Emily Toy (No. 85) and Louise Duncan (No. 133).

While the United States has the overall higher-ranked players this year, the three-day tournament should be a very competitive one.

This is a biannual tournament that was postponed in 2020 to 2021 due to the pandemic. Since 2010 the teams have alternated wins, which is a change after the United States won seven tournaments in a row prior. The United States dominated in 2018, which, if recent history holds, is a good sign for Team GB&I.

Will recent history hold true or is this the start of another win streak for the United States?

