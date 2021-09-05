How to Watch the 2021 PGA Championship, Final Round

What a third round Saturday as defending FedEx Cup Champion Justin Thomas made a major run up the leaderboard to set up a very exciting final today.

For 41 straight holes, leader in the clubhouse Patrick Cantlay (-20) was on par or better, but three bogeys on the back nine Saturday allowed Jon Rahm (-18), Justin Thomas (-15) and Kevin Na (-13) to inch a few strokes closer. Cantlay was cool, calm and collected throughout the day in spite of the bogies, finishing strong to keep his lead heading into the final round of the PGA Tour Championship today!

Taking out the stroke lead given to the points leaders in the FedEx Cup, Rahm has played two strokes better than Cantlay, Thomas and Na each one stroke better in the actual play on the course.

Who is going to win the 2021 FedEx Cup?

How to Watch:

Date: September 5, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

There is a lot of really cool technology out there these days to see how the pro’s swing and make those amazing shots, here is swing tracker the PGA showcased to see how a shot goes all the way around and to the ball:

Rahm is going to need Cantlay to give up his lead and for Thomas to continue his surge to win the FedEx Cup based on the points standings, which is doable, but will require Rahm to win outright and Cantlay to finish third or worse.

Unfortunately, Brooks Koepka had to withdraw after aggravating a wrist injury 12 holes into the day. "Same wrist I had issues with back in '17, '18, so just making sure it's all good," said Koepka as he left the course.

There was also drama with Bryson DeChambeau as a fan stole an errant shot and left the course with it.

The biggest drama is going to be with the final four golfers in the running today. Cantlay was cool and calm last week at the BWM Championship winning in a playoff and the Northern Trust Open also finished in a playoff. With Rahm down just two strokes and Thomas down five strokes, but playing very well on Saturday the PGA Tour Championship and FedEx Cup could come down to a third playoff in a row. Or, Cantlay can keep up his surgical play with impressive par putts to secure the win.

