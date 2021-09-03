September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch the PGA Tour Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One round in the books and the battle for the PGA Tour Championship is just as tight as it was coming in.
Author:

The first round of the PGA Tour Championship was not as explosive as the BMW Championship last week. Patrick Cantlay led the way at -13, with Jon Rahm sitting firmly in second place at -11. There is a glut underneath those two at eight under par (Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau) and seven under (Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith and Justin Thomas).

Can Cantlay lead the PGA Championship wire-to-wire?

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch the PGA Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While Cantlay holds the lead going into the second round today, Rahm (-5) had the best day (along with Billy Horschel) on the course, putting him in a position to potentially win the tour:

In the race for the FedEx Cup, Cantlay has a 738 point lead on Tony Finau and a 1,239 point lead on Rahm. The tournament is worth 2,000 points, but in order for Rahm to win the FedEx Cup, Cantlay needs to finish third or lower this week with Rahm winning outright. In that scenario, Rahm would win the FedEx Cup by one point!

Finau didn’t have the strongest first day and is T8 at six under, tied with Kevin Na. Finau was riding high after the Northern Trust Open and moving all the way up to second place in the FedEx Cup points standings.

Who is going to come out on top today?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
3
2021

PGA Tour Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Patrick Cantlay
Golf

How to Watch the PGA Tour Championship, Second Round

Volleyball Fans
Other

How to Watch Clemson at South Carolina in Women's College Volleyball

Ashleigh Barty
Tennis

How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Third Round

Korn Ferry Tour
Golf

How to Watch the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round

Herm Edwards
NCAAFB

How to Watch Southern Utah at Arizona State

Seattle Storm
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty vs. Storm

Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

How to Watch Sky vs. Aces

UNLV
NCAAFB

How to Watch Eastern Washington at UNLV

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch El Salvador vs. United States

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy