How to Watch the 2021 PGA Tour Championship, Third Round

Halfway home in the PGA Tour’s final event of the year, the PGA Championship and to no surprise, the best golfers in the world are at the top of the leaderboard.

After round one, Patrick Cantlay maintained his lead coming in as the FedEx Cup points leader, but Jon Rahm stayed on his heels all day Thursday and Friday. Cantlay (-17) holds the lead heading into the weekend, but not a very comfortable lead with Rahm (-16) one stroke behind and the very dangerous Bryson DeChambeau (-11) keeping within striking distance. Last week at the BMW Championship should be fresh on everyone’s mind, especially DeChambeau’s potential to pull a 60 out of nowhere with his incredible driving!

How to Watch:

Date: September 4, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

While Cantlay holds the lead, Rahm has had the best two overall rounds on the course Thursday and Friday with back to back -5 to make up most of the difference in the FedEx Cup’s extra strokes the leaders come in with:

A six-stroke lead should feel pretty comfortable for Cantlay, especially with how he has played all season. He has been steady both days here at the PGA Championship as well as last week winning the BMW CHampionship despite DeChambeau making all the headlines.

It is no surprise that under Cantlay, Rahm and DeChambeau are some of the best golfers in the world. Justin Thomas (-10) fifth in FedEx Cup points and the 2017 Champion, Tony Finau (-9) second in FedEx Cup points, Viktor Hovland (-9) thirteenth in FedEx Cup points, Cameron Smith (-9) fifth in FedEx Cup points, Harris English (-9) seventh in FedEx Cup points, Rory McIlroy (-8) sixteenth in FedEx Cup points and the 2016 & 2019 Champion, and Jordan Spieth (-8) ninth in FedEx Cup points and the 2015 Champion are all in the mix heading into the weekend.

The tournament is far from over. Cantlay is in the driver seat to win his first FedEx Cup and the best way to ensure he does is to take care of business this weekend. For Rahm, he needs an outright win and for Cantlay to take a major shank into the trees for two days.

