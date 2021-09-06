How to Watch the Solheim Cup Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
As the Solheim Cup has stretched on, Team USA has made a bit of a comeback and after four rounds only finds themselves down two points, but the hole could have been significantly deeper. Round one was dominated by Europe as they took a commanding 3.5 to 0.5 lead, winning three matches outright and tying the third match. It took some grit and a big day in round three to give Team USA a chance on the final day to win the 2021 Solheim Cup!
How to Watch:
Date: September 6, 2021
Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV Channel: The Golf Channel
Watch the Solheim Cup Finals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
In match 13 on Saturday, Team USA played very strongly to take the match, which they need a lot more of to come back for a second time in two weeks to win the Solheim Cup!
At the Curtis Cup last week, featuring the best amateur female golfers in the world, Team USA vs. Team GB&I (Great Britain and Ireland) in Northern Wales, Team GB&I jumped out to a huge lead after two rounds - 4.5 to 1.5. Then through steady teamwork and great play from Rose Zhang (No. 1womens amateur golfer) Team USA stormed back and won 12.5 to 7.5.
It will take a similar effort in the final round today as Team USA faces a similar hole to climb out of.
It is going to take a strong day of golf to come back for Team USA, each match is worth a single point and a tie is worth half of a point. That two-point deficit is a lot larger than meets the eye. Ally Ewing has been huge for Team USA with a 1-1-1 record giving her team 1.5 points. Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho as well.
It has not been as favorable for No. 1 women’s golfer Nelly Korda as she has gone 1-2 in her three matches so far for Team USA.
Can Team USA pull off a massive comeback or is this Team Europe’s year?
Regional restrictions may apply.