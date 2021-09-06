How to Watch the Solheim Cup Final

Europe holds a pretty strong lead over Team USA, but after the massive comeback in the Curtis Cup last week anything is possible.

As the Solheim Cup has stretched on, Team USA has made a bit of a comeback and after four rounds only finds themselves down two points, but the hole could have been significantly deeper. Round one was dominated by Europe as they took a commanding 3.5 to 0.5 lead, winning three matches outright and tying the third match. It took some grit and a big day in round three to give Team USA a chance on the final day to win the 2021 Solheim Cup!

How to Watch:

Date: September 6, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch the Solheim Cup Finals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In match 13 on Saturday, Team USA played very strongly to take the match, which they need a lot more of to come back for a second time in two weeks to win the Solheim Cup!

At the Curtis Cup last week, featuring the best amateur female golfers in the world, Team USA vs. Team GB&I (Great Britain and Ireland) in Northern Wales, Team GB&I jumped out to a huge lead after two rounds - 4.5 to 1.5. Then through steady teamwork and great play from Rose Zhang (No. 1womens amateur golfer) Team USA stormed back and won 12.5 to 7.5.

It will take a similar effort in the final round today as Team USA faces a similar hole to climb out of.

It is going to take a strong day of golf to come back for Team USA, each match is worth a single point and a tie is worth half of a point. That two-point deficit is a lot larger than meets the eye. Ally Ewing has been huge for Team USA with a 1-1-1 record giving her team 1.5 points. Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho as well.

It has not been as favorable for No. 1 women’s golfer Nelly Korda as she has gone 1-2 in her three matches so far for Team USA.

Can Team USA pull off a massive comeback or is this Team Europe’s year?

Regional restrictions may apply.