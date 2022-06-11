Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Curtis Cup, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The USA Team can potentially seal the victory at the 2022 Curtis Cup in the second round today.

Over the past four Curtis Cups, the USA Team has dominated with three wins, two in significant fashion and the other in nearly dominant fashion. This year appears to be no different as the USA Team is off to a 5-1 start in their journey to collect 10.5 points and win their fourth Curtis Cup in five events. They can close out any hope for the GB&I Team today with another strong outing on the course.

How to Watch 2022 Curtis Cup, Second Round today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch 2022 Curtis Cup, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The first round of the 2022 Curtis Cup teed off with the USA Team jumping out to a monster lead early.

On Friday, the USA Team took all three of the foursomes matches, building out a solid lead to kick off the day.

Today has three more four-ball matches on deck with the USA Team putting out Castle and Juehn against McGinty and Walsh, Avery and Ganne vs. Darling and Fuller and Migliaccio and Stone taking on Heath and Duncan.

Tune in to the Golf Channel at 11 a.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

2022 Curtis Cup, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Mike Weir plays a shot from a bunker on the tenth hole during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

2022 Curtis Cup, Second Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas56 seconds ago
USATSI_18392769
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Arkansas vs North Carolina

By Adam Childs56 seconds ago
Andrei Vasilevskiy
SI Guide

The Lightning Are in a Familiar Place vs. Rangers

By Josh Rosenblat56 seconds ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Mackenzie Hughes reacts and drops his club after playing his shot on the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Mackenzie Hughes at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rafael Cabrera Bello plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rafael Cabrera Bello at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Vincent Whaley plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Vincent Whaley at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Nov 18, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Ben Crane plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ben Crane at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brett Drewitt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy