2022 Curtis Cup, Second Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

The USA Team can potentially seal the victory at the 2022 Curtis Cup in the second round today.

Over the past four Curtis Cups, the USA Team has dominated with three wins, two in significant fashion and the other in nearly dominant fashion. This year appears to be no different as the USA Team is off to a 5-1 start in their journey to collect 10.5 points and win their fourth Curtis Cup in five events. They can close out any hope for the GB&I Team today with another strong outing on the course.

How to Watch 2022 Curtis Cup, Second Round today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The first round of the 2022 Curtis Cup teed off with the USA Team jumping out to a monster lead early.

On Friday, the USA Team took all three of the foursomes matches, building out a solid lead to kick off the day.

Today has three more four-ball matches on deck with the USA Team putting out Castle and Juehn against McGinty and Walsh, Avery and Ganne vs. Darling and Fuller and Migliaccio and Stone taking on Heath and Duncan.

