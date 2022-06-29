How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Aaron Baddeley didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the John Deere Classic in 2021, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Baddeley's Statistics
- Baddeley has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Baddeley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Baddeley missed the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+18
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
28
-8
$25,345
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)