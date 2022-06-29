How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Aaron Baddeley tees off from the 13th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Baddeley didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the John Deere Classic in 2021, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Live Stream on fuboTV

Baddeley's Statistics

Baddeley has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Baddeley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Baddeley missed the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +18 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +2 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 28 -8 $25,345

