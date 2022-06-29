How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Hadwin, the No. 80 player in the world, looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run June 30 - July 3.
How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Hadwin's Statistics
- Hadwin will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hadwin has finished below par six times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.
- Hadwin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- The last time Hadwin golfed this course (2016), he placed eighth.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
7
-1
$515,934
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
71
+12
$24,250
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
Time
/EST
