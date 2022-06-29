How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Adam Hadwin plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Hadwin, the No. 80 player in the world, looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run June 30 - July 3.

How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hadwin's Statistics

Hadwin will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hadwin has finished below par six times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.

Hadwin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

The last time Hadwin golfed this course (2016), he placed eighth.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 7 -1 $515,934 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 71 +12 $24,250 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.