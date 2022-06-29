How to Watch Adam Long at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Adam Long plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Long looks for a better result in the 2022 John Deere Classic after he placed 23rd shooting -12 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Adam Long at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Long's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Long has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Long has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

The last time Long played this course (2021), he finished 23rd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 21 -6 $94,830 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +7 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0

