How to Watch Adam Long at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Long looks for a better result in the 2022 John Deere Classic after he placed 23rd shooting -12 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Adam Long at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
Long's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Long has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Long has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time Long played this course (2021), he finished 23rd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
