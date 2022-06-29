How to Watch Adam Schenk at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links June 30 - July 3, Adam Schenk will try to improve upon his last performance at the John Deere Classic. In 2021, he shot -16 and placed fourth at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Adam Schenk at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Schenk's Statistics
- Schenk has finished below par twice and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Schenk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- Schenk last played this course in 2021, finishing fourth in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
24
+4
$150,849
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
