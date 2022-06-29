Adam Svensson at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 30 - July 3

How to Watch Adam Svensson at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Svensson will compete in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 after a 25th-place finish in Cromwell, Connecticut at the Travelers Championship.
How to Watch Adam Svensson at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Svensson's Statistics
- Svensson will look to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Svensson has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Svensson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
- Svensson last played at TPC Deere Run in 2019 and placed 18th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
45
+3
$37,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
69
-10
$18,564
