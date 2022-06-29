How to Watch Alex Smalley at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Alex Smalley, the No. 166 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 47th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run June 30 - July 3.
How to Watch Alex Smalley at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Smalley's Statistics
- Smalley has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time Smalley played this course (2021), he finished 47th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
