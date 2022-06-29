How to Watch Alex Smalley at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Alex Smalley lines up a putt at the first hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Smalley, the No. 166 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 47th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run June 30 - July 3.

How to Watch Alex Smalley at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Smalley's Statistics

Smalley has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

The last time Smalley played this course (2021), he finished 47th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 21 -6 $94,830 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +7 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0

Regional restrictions apply.