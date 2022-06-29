How to Watch Andrew Landry at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andrew Landry seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 John Deere Classic. He took 64th at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2021.
How to Watch Andrew Landry at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Landry's Statistics
- Landry has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Landry has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last six rounds.
- The last time Landry golfed this course (2021), he placed 64th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+9
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+7
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
+3
$0
