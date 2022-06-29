How to Watch Andrew Novak at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Andrew Novak concluded the weekend at -4, good for a 46th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 aiming for a higher finish.
How to Watch Andrew Novak at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Novak's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Novak has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Novak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)