How to Watch Andrew Novak at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Novak plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Andrew Novak concluded the weekend at -4, good for a 46th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 aiming for a higher finish.

How to Watch Andrew Novak at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Novak's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Novak has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Novak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 46 -14 $25,680 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0

Regional restrictions apply.